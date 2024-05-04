Watch: 'Black Paddy' draws a crowd at Derry's annual Bear Run 74 car show
Tiktok star ‘Black Paddy’ draws a crowd at Bear Run car show.
The TikTok influencer was taking the crowd around The Bear Run using police speakers and dancing with the brilliant Jive Aces and JayDee Brass Band, pulling in the crowd to dance with him.
The Bear Run featured classic, sports and super cars, perfect for petrol heads.
The event drew in a crowd from all ages, kicking off the third day of the Jazz Festival.
