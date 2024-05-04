Watch: 'Black Paddy' draws a crowd at Derry's annual Bear Run 74 car show

Tiktok star ‘Black Paddy’ draws a crowd at Bear Run car show.
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 4th May 2024, 17:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The TikTok influencer was taking the crowd around The Bear Run using police speakers and dancing with the brilliant Jive Aces and JayDee Brass Band, pulling in the crowd to dance with him.

The Bear Run featured classic, sports and super cars, perfect for petrol heads.

Showing off legendary car brands such as Ferrari and Porsche.

The event drew in a crowd from all ages, kicking off the third day of the Jazz Festival.

Related topics:DerryTikTokFerrariPorsche

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.