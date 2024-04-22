Watch: Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally: 'Until we are all free, none of us are free'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The protest was held at Free Derry Corner and speakers included Palestinian Majida al Askari, Becca Bor from Jews for Palestine, SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly and Eamonn McCann.

Before the speeches began the IPSC announced that they have been working closely with Jika Jika to stage a concert with local musicians to build funds to pay for food drops into Palestine. The Gig for Gaza takes place on May 5, with local bands such as Touts, Lavengro, Tramp and Tomcat. With tickets priced at £10 they aim to generate £30,000 for aid to Palestine.

The first speaker was Becca Bor from Jews for Palestine Ireland.

Her speech talked on the six months that has passed, describing the situation in Palestine and what the people there are going through. “Six months of watching parents grieve, six months of shell shocked, traumatised children being bombed as they play.”

Becca spoke on “holding our politicians to account.”

This was all in the discussion of making Ireland an “apartheid free zone”. She explained that they had been successful in boycotting local stores to stop selling Israeli goods.

Becca began to speak on the Jewish holiday of Passover, which celebrates the Jewish people's liberation from slavery in Egypt. She said: “On this Passover, talking not only on the liberation of Israelis, but talking about how our liberation is tied up with the liberation of Palestine, until we are all free, none of us are free.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood next took the microphone. As the protest was a call out to politicians Eastwood commented on Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden saying: “It’s just not good enough to tell people that you care about the innocent civilians when you are arming the IDF every single day.”

Eastwood had strong praise for the people of Derry for their support of Palestine. “This is a place that understands solidarity,” he said.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said that world powers had turned a blind eye to what was happening in Palestine. He criticised the U.S. for supplying weapons to Israel, but also commented on “people riding two horses” in terms of claiming to support Palestine.

The protest then saw messages from children in Palestine read out by Majida al Askari a Palestinian woman living locally.

Majida al Askari read out stories of children missing their parents, children who have gone without food for five days and children calling for peace.

Lastly, Derry's Eamonn McCann spoke and he shared his solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He said: “Sometimes you ask yourself: What can you do with two nuclear armed countries attacking Palestinian people? We are already doing what we can.

“There's a third force in the world standing by Palestine, the mass of the people on the streets.”