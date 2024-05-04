Watch: Phenomenal performance from South Korean Jazz band Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzys during Derry's Jazz Festival
South Korean Jazz band Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzys blow away audience in Sandion’s bar.
Showed off by Derry man David Doherty, his wife Mi-Kyeong Kim and her band Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzys played a entirely unique set, showing the audience the talent of South Korean Jazz.
Their skills drawing in a large crowd to pack the bar in an intimate setting.
If you want to catch the band you can find them in the Craft Village tomorrow at 1:00pm.
