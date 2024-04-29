Watch: Walk across Derry's new bridge as it opens to public
Work on the bridge, costing £2 million pounds, has been ongoing since May. DC&SDC confirmed back in June that the contractor, FP McCann Ltd., started pre-construction activity (including bridge design work) in June.
Connecting the city’s riverfront to the Bay Park Nature Reserve and also the new greenway, the development will allow for a walk or cycle from Muff to city centre once the Culmore greenway ends.
The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities.
F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.
The scheme design was developed by McAdam Design, who will continue to act as Project Manager through the delivery phase.
In February the bridge was lifted from Fort George onto its bay area location.
Programme Manager (Green Infrastructure) at Derry City & Strabane District Council Jonathan Henderson said: “Today is all about launching the Pennyburn bridge and the new greenway link to bay road park, it’s been a really exciting project, we’ve been working on it now for about six years, it was quite an intensive design process. Thankfully we are now at the end of the project. We have this fantastic new Pennyburn bridge and 660 metre greenway which connects to greenway park.”
