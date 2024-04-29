Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work on the bridge, costing £2 million pounds, has been ongoing since May. DC&SDC confirmed back in June that the contractor, FP McCann Ltd., started pre-construction activity (including bridge design work) in June.

Connecting the city’s riverfront to the Bay Park Nature Reserve and also the new greenway, the development will allow for a walk or cycle from Muff to city centre once the Culmore greenway ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities.

The new Pennyburn Bridge was opened on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.

The scheme design was developed by McAdam Design, who will continue to act as Project Manager through the delivery phase.

In February the bridge was lifted from Fort George onto its bay area location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad