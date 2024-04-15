Watch: We asked people in Derry what the new Pennyburn bridge should be called

The Pennyburn bridge is due to open shortly at the end of April.
By Jack Tibbetts and Ben Kennedy
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:49 BST
Although the bridge stands without a title, it is being referred to by various names.

Recently there was a suggestion to call the bridge the ‘Gaza bridge’.

We asked people on the streets of Derry if they were aware of the new pedestrian greenway bridge and what they thought it should be called.

A few had some thoughts to share though, particularly on calling it the Gaza bridge.

