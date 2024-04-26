Watch: Woman in Derry reaches astonishing age of 100 years old and celebrates with family
Originally from Lancashire Edith is described by Longfield Care Home activities coordinator Valerie Porter as “a lovely person’.
"She joins in on all the activities, joining in on the artwork and she loves to teach all the schoolchildren than come in.”
To celebrate her 100th, Edith was sent a letter from the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, she also was presented with a card from the King and Queen of England by Alastair Davidson, deputy lord lieutenant for the county.
Her family have travelled across Ireland and England to visit her on the momentous occasion.
Three of her children arrived for Edith's birthday, and her middle child Avril said: “Edith was looking forward to today, it's absolutely amazing, never thought the day would come, she has had health problems.”
Speaking with her son Stephen, he said: “It’s been a rollercoaster of late, mum has been ill. Only the last few weeks she’s started to come around, more upbeat, she’s doing her best.”
Talking on the family coming together for the occasion, Stephen said: “We’re quite a well scattered family, it’s nearly always weddings, funerals and birthdays when we see each other, it’s a great occasion.”
Edith has been at Longfield Care Home for six years now, the staff also participated in the celebrations with Edith and her family.
The party was celebrated in a classical kind of way, with tea, biscuits and of course cake.
A very happy birthday Edith!
