We’re back in business! East Londonderry UUP tells members.

The East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association is back in business and in action, party members and friends were told at the Association’s recent annual festive get-together near Bellarena in the constituency.

UUP members and friends enjoyed a delicious supper followed by a ballot draw with terrific prizes during the event in the Binevenagh View Cafe.

The event was chaired by the Association Chairman, Mr Robert Carmichael, and the guest speaker was the Association Secretary and the party’s Westminster candidate during the General Election, Mr Glen Miller.

In an Association statement released after the event, the UUP said: “The Ulster Unionist Party has a lot of positives and a lot to offer the people of East Londonderry.

“Without the bravery of the UUP, there would have been no Good Friday Agreement and no peace process. The UUP certainly played its part in bringing Northern Ireland to where it is today.

“The UUP is about putting the country first and young people are also seeing the potential of the UUP for their future.

“As a party, especially with the success of Robin Swann MP in South Antrim, we now have a great group of representatives working at Westminster.

“We are now in the process of preparing for the next Assembly and council elections which are expected in 2027. One of the challenges we face as a party is that an estimated 48 per cent of pro-Union voters do not vote and this may be becoming an inter-generational challenge for us as a party.

“Politics should be about reflecting real life and real life issues - putting people first. As a Unionist people, we have to believe what we say we believe. The UUP in East Londonderry does not believe in empty rhetoric. We are back in business and in action,” said the East Londonderry UUP statement.