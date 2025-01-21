‘Who Fears to Speak’ exhibition at Pilots Row focuses on young people of Bogside and Creggan

By Staff Reporter
A new exhibition by Clodagh O’Leary focusing on the experience of the young people from the Bogside and Creggan will launch at the Eden Place Arts Centre at Pilots Row later this month.
‘Who Fears to Speak’ is a project which hones in on the experience of young people from the republican stronghold areas of the Bogside and Creggan, exploring how ideas of republicanism shape their lives and identity, the organisers state.

The project looks closely at two specific traditions, Easter Rising commemorations and internment bonfires, alongside the landscape of the areas.

The exhibition will launch on Friday, January 31 between 6 and 8pm with words by the writer and journalist, Caelainn Hogan.

‘Who Fears to Speak’ will be available to view on Saturday, February 1 from 12noon to 5pm, from Monday, February 3 and Thursday, February 6, between 10am and 8pm and on Friday, February 7, between 10am and 2pm.

