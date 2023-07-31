News you can trust since 1772
22 pictures of the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting on the farm of Charles McCandless in Culdaff

There were large crowds in attendance at the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting which was held on the farm of Charles McCandless, Culdaff.
By Clive Wasson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:47 BST

Pictures by Clive Wasson

1. Donald Logue, Andrew Frank McClean, Brendan McLaughlin and James Strain at the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting on the farm of Charles McCandless, Culdaff on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

2. A section of the crowd at the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting on the farm of Charles McCandless, Culdaff on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

3. Cornelius O'Kane and Martin Carey at the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting on the farm of Charles McCandless, Culdaff on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

4. Timothy Porter, David Porter and Johnny Porter at the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting on the farm of Charles McCandless, Culdaff on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

