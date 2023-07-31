22 pictures of the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting on the farm of Charles McCandless in Culdaff
There were large crowds in attendance at the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting which was held on the farm of Charles McCandless, Culdaff.
By Clive Wasson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:47 BST
Pictures by Clive Wasson
1. Donald Logue, Andrew Frank McClean, Brendan McLaughlin and James Strain at the IFA County Executive Dairy Meeting on the farm of Charles McCandless, Culdaff on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.
