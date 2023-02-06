Founding member of the Carn Men’s Shed project Eileen Doherty enjoying the exhibition night with Joe McLaughlin (Henry) – father of ‘The Henry Girls’ who also hosts weekly music classes in the Men’s Shed.

7 pictures of the launch of the 'Farming History of Inishowen' exhibition

Organisers of a new exhibition of maps, census records, letters, photos and memorabilia focusing on the history of farming in Inishowen have hailed its launch in the Carn Men’s Shed on Friday night ( February 3) as ‘a huge success’.The new exhibition brought together items collected by dozens of men and women who attended eight evening sessions organised by the Men’s Shed during the long winter months aimed at keeping the local tradition of ‘storytelling’ alive and combating social isolation in the rural community.