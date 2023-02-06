7 pictures of the launch of the 'Farming History of Inishowen' exhibition

News you can trust since 1772
Founding member of the Carn Men’s Shed project Eileen Doherty enjoying the exhibition night with Joe McLaughlin (Henry) – father of ‘The Henry Girls’ who also hosts weekly music classes in the Men’s Shed.
Organisers of a new exhibition of maps, census records, letters, photos and memorabilia focusing on the history of farming in Inishowen have hailed its launch in the Carn Men’s Shed on Friday night ( February 3) as ‘a huge success’.The new exhibition brought together items collected by dozens of men and women who attended eight evening sessions organised by the Men’s Shed during the long winter months aimed at keeping the local tradition of ‘storytelling’ alive and combating social isolation in the rural community.

Chairperson of the Carn Men’s Shed project Liam McLaughlin (Billy) with Mary Doherty (Brick).

Attendees enjoying the launch night for the new farming history exhibition.

Christina Galbraith and Councillor Johnny McGuinness examine some of the farming history of Inishowen exhibits.

Mary Doherty (Brick), Deborah Shiels and Jennifer McLaughlin-Doherty.

