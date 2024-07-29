Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cutting-edge documentary on regenerative farming and new innovative practices for improving soil quality will be shown in Clonmany next week as part of the 55th Clonmany Festival.

The Disappear Here Film Club is hosting the screening of the growingly popular ‘Six Inches of Soil’ documentary in the Clonmany Community Centre on Friday, August 9 from 6 pm-8.30 pm.

The film, which has been enjoying considerable success in independent cinemas, focuses on a group of British farmers following a regenerative farming style that aims to improve soil quality, increase biodiversity and support local communities.

As well as the film screening, there will be a panel discussion with Tyrone farmer Bronagh O’Kane, who previously won Young Farmer of the Year in 2022 and was a finalist in the Soil Farmer of the Year Awards in 2023 and Claire and Kevin Moore of Inishowen based KPM Soils.

Myra McAuliffe of ChangeMakers Donegal, who partner with Disappear Here Film Festival and Concern Worldwide to co-ordinate the Disappear Here Film Club, said they are excited to bring Bronagh to Inishowen to join Claire and Kevin of KPM soils to lead the panel discussion after the screening of ‘Six Inches of Soil’.

“Bronagh will talk about how she has thrived since embracing regenerative farming after taking over the family farm in 2020 following a career in the RAF,” said Myra.

“Similarly, Claire and Kevin from KPM Soils will be able to give a great perspective. They recently represented Donegal in Portugal where they spoke to many European cities about the importance of soil health,” added Myra.

Gráinne O’Neill, Coordinator of the Erasmus Plus sponsored Soil, Soul, Society Project at Síolta Chroí, Monaghan, who is partnering with the Club on this event said: “This Film Club event is an opportunity for farmers to get together to explore this whole concept of regenerative farming in a safe, welcoming and supportive space.

"In the community discussion after the film, we will talk about what regenerative agriculture can mean for farmers’ land, soil, lifestyles and profits,” she continued.

“At Síolta Chroí, we are interested in how this movement can regenerate the soil but also what it can mean for the regeneration of the livelihoods of the farmers involved as well. Through exploring regenerative agriculture, we are curious about how to leave the farming profession and the land in a better state for generations to come”.

Michael Mc Laughlin of Disappear Here Film Festival believes the film will highlight the essential role of healthy soil in sustaining our environment and future in the face of climate change.

“As we mark Lughnasa at the end of the Summer growing season and just after the Clonmany Agricultural Show, everyone at the Film Club is looking forward to seeing this enlightening film as part of the Clonmany Festival on August 9th,” said Michael.

“Everyone is welcome to attend with entry costing €5 – this a donation towards the Donegal Short Documentary Film Bursary. No booking is necessary, just pay at the door.”