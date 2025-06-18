'Exceptional' 157 acre farm in Burt goes on market for €2.75m

An ‘exceptional’ coastal farm in Burt, extending to about 157 acres and in a prime position overlooking Lough Swilly, is on the market for €2.75m.

Presented by Savills and offered for sale as a whole by private treaty, Ballymoney Farm in Burt, Donegal, ‘represents one of the finest blocks of fertile, productive tillage land in the region.’

A spokesperson for Savills told how the farm ‘comprises approximately 146 acres of high-quality arable land, 3 acres of pasture, and 4 acres of scrub, all laid out in a contiguous block with extensive road frontage and about 1 kilometre of stunning waterfrontage.’

“A notable feature is its elevated site, which includes a derelict cottage and traditional outbuildings offering significant potential for restoration or redevelopment, subject to planning permission. A centrally positioned farmyard includes a general purpose shed, former livestock sheds, and ample hardstanding, supporting a range of agricultural activities.

“The farm benefits from excellent access, with multiple entry points suitable for large machinery and approximately 1.4 kilometres of road frontage. It enjoys outstanding coastal views across Lough Swilly and is ideally situated just 14 km from Derry and 24 km from Letterkenny, providing convenient access to regional centres, services, and transport links including the City of Derry Airport just 27 km away.

They added that the Key Highlights of the farm are:

“About 157 acres (63 hectares) of productive coastal farmland

“Approximately 146 acres of prime tillage ground

“Derelict cottage with potential for restoration (subject to planning)

“Traditional outbuildings and a versatile farmyard

“Extensive road frontage and about 1 km of waterfrontage

“Entitlements to the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) Scheme included

“Ballymoney Farm combines agricultural productivity with natural beauty and superb connectivity, making it a rare offering in Donegal’s market.”

See. www.savills.com for further information.