In Pictures: Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening

Farmers from across Inishowen gathered at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana recently for Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening.
Speakers included John Hegarty, Inishowen Co-Op, Martin McCole, EHP Renewables, Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op, Stephen Robb, Farmers Journal and Garth Whitmore, Inishowen Co-Op.
Photos by Clive Wasson. www.clive.ie Please note: These pictures cannot be purchased from this site.
Brendan Doherty with Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson
Jonathan Doherty, EHP Renewables and Hugh Doherty at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson
Christy Lynch, EHP Renewables, Roy McNutt and Vincent McLaughlin at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson
Speakers at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel from left are John Hegarty, Inishowen Co-Op, Martin McCole, EHP Renewables, Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op, Stephen Robb, Farmers Journal and Garrth Whitmore, Inishowen Co-Op. Photo Clive Wasson. Photo: Clive Wasson