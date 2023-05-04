News you can trust since 1772
Anthony McColgan and Charlie Doherty at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.Anthony McColgan and Charlie Doherty at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.
In Pictures: Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening

Farmers from across Inishowen gathered at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana recently for Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening.

By Laura Glenn
Published 4th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:20 BST

Speakers included John Hegarty, Inishowen Co-Op, Martin McCole, EHP Renewables, Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op, Stephen Robb, Farmers Journal and Garth Whitmore, Inishowen Co-Op.

Photos by Clive Wasson.

Brendan Doherty with Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.

1. Inishowen Co-Operative Society

Brendan Doherty with Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society's Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.

Jonathan Doherty, EHP Renewables and Hugh Doherty at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.

2. Inishowen Co-Operative Society

Jonathan Doherty, EHP Renewables and Hugh Doherty at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society's Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.

Christy Lynch, EHP Renewables, Roy McNutt and Vincent McLaughlin at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.

3. Inishowen Co-Operative Society

Christy Lynch, EHP Renewables, Roy McNutt and Vincent McLaughlin at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society's Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel. Photo Clive Wasson.

Speakers at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society’s Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel from left are John Hegarty, Inishowen Co-Op, Martin McCole, EHP Renewables, Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op, Stephen Robb, Farmers Journal and Garrth Whitmore, Inishowen Co-Op. Photo Clive Wasson.

4. Inishowen Co-Operative Society I

Speakers at the Inishowen Co-Operative Society's Renewable Energy information evening for farmers in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel from left are John Hegarty, Inishowen Co-Op, Martin McCole, EHP Renewables, Seamus Gallagher, Bennamann, James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op, Stephen Robb, Farmers Journal and Garrth Whitmore, Inishowen Co-Op. Photo Clive Wasson.

