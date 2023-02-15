But that all changed last Tuesday night when he defeated the sitting Vice- chair of the County by 68 votes to 44 to be elected IFA Chairperson for the first time.

However despite being from Dunfanaghy, it was the Inishowen stronghold that pushed Joe over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was really delighted with the number of Inishowen farmers that travelled to Letterkenny on Tuesday night,” said Joe.

Joe Sweeney, IDP Farm and Fishery officer.

“I received the top votes in all of the East Inishowen and North Inishowen branches and got some votes from South Inishowen also. The Inishowen votes had a huge impact on the result and I’m delighted that people have put their trust in me.”

Joe has been the Farm Family Support Officer with Inishowen Development Partnership for the last 20 (plus) years and has been involved in the issues and the people on the ground throughout the last two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through this work – and being a part time sheep and suckler farmer himself – Joe has always been aware of the problems on the ground and he is well tuned into the needs of Donegal Farmers.

“I believe the IFA work will tie in well with what I am already doing with IDP,” said Joe.

Joe catching up with Shroove farmers Neil Farren and Christopher Hegarty following his election as county Chairperson of the IFA on Tuesday night.

“I am dealing with problems farmers are experiencing, organising meetings and liaising with the relevant stakeholders and departments – such as the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Social Protection already. I know the problems on the ground and I know the people – so that will be half the battle,” added Joe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farming is going through huge changes at the minute between climate change, the environment and energy prices- it is a difficult time for our industry. We as a farming people do not like change – but if you look back 30 years and see how much farming has changed – you can see the benefits of change as well”.

As part of his role within IDP, Joe is also involved in farm safety and agricultural programmes for young people and teenagers through the Inishowen schools.

Having gone to Agricultural College himself before going on to Maynooth to do a degree in Rural Development, Joe uses that experience to help other young people who are interested in taking farming to the next level.

“I really enjoy getting involved in the schools. The farm safety programmes have been going from strength to strength and I look forward to getting back into the schools again soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership Shauna McClenaghan was the first to congratulate Joe, saying that the election is a testament to the hard work he has been doing for farmers throughout his tenure as IDP’s farm support officer.

“I wasn’t surprised when I heard the news on Wednesday morning that Joe had been elected as County Chairperson of the IFA,” said Shauna.