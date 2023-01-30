‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series charting the reality of farming in 21st century Northern Ireland for 12 families, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

In this episode, it’s March, and spring is on the way.

Near Limavady, Richard Kane grows arable crops and vegetables. The weather means a change in the calendar at the farm. With the temperature nearly a degree hotter than average, and half the usual rainfall, Richard is sowing spring barley early. He comments that the ground is ‘in great shape’ as it’s been dry for two weeks.

Richard Kane talking about Min-till.

He explains the workings of his Min-till machine, having cut back on the use of ploughs. This new machinery doesn’t turn the ground over, keeps carbon in the ground and keeps worm numbers up.

He also talks about the impact that Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have had on fuel and fertilizer prices.

Also in this episode, are the Egertons from Rosslea. They produce beef cattle and this month they’re busy with calving season. The Egertons are also part of a group trying to do their bit to tackle climate change and in March they’re planting trees.

Streamvale on the outskirts of Belfast is a large and busy dairy farm.

Near Katebridge in Down, Geoffrey Ringland has goats and cattle. He’s just finished 10 days of kidding his 20 nanny goats and Geoffrey is now training them on the milking machine. March is also an important month for Geoffrey as it’s the start of his Balmoral Show campaign.

And finally in this episode we meet the final of the 12 families. Near Silverbridge in Armagh, sisters Margaret and Kathleen Finnegan took over their family holding 30 years ago. In 2018, they have diversified and joined the growing number of social farms.

