Mná na Talún follows four female farmers across the four seasons of a single farming year in this four part series.

They include Hannah Doherty, who farms in Burt and who viewers will meet tonight, November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah is in the middle of lambing season - the busiest time of the year for her and her husband Tommy. Viewers will witness Hannah handling a difficult birth, that thankfully results in a safe delivery and will see Hannah hand feed the safely delivered lamb.

As well as Hannah, Úna Ní Bhroin has spent 20 years building up Beechlawn Organic farm in Ballinasloe along with her husband Pádraig; Bríd Ní hIcí aims to be as self-sufficient as possible – growing vegetables and keeping pigs and goats on her small-holding in Gaoth Dobhair ; and Clíona Ní Conghaile raises cattle in the traditional style on the unique landscape of Inis Mór, one of the most important areas of biodiversity in Ireland.

In the first episode spring is upon the farmers and along with Hannah, viewers will also meet Úna and learn of her commitment to organic farming as an ethical and environmental choice - and the financial difficulties and stress this can create, particularly as a working mum of four children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers will meet Bríd Ní hIcí gathering seaweed on the beach in Gaoth Dobhair– it's a natural fertiliser for use in her polytunnel, and reflects her interest in self sufficiency and natural farming methods. We are also introduced to her small family of animals – her goats and horses, as well as Séamus and Pádraig, two young pigs being reared for their meat

Clíona Ni Chonghaile introduces everyone to the unique and stunning landscape of Inis Mór on the Árann Islands, and how it supports a particular type of cattle farming not found anywhere else in Ireland . Clíona's main concern is that this traditional way of farming is under threat as young people are more reluctant to stay on the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Doherty

Episode 2 on the 30th November focuses on the work taking place on each of the farms during the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad