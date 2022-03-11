Strong winds expected in Derry and Donegal this weekend

The weather warning for wind comes into force at 3am on Sunday, until 2pm.

Strong winds are likely to track up the Irish Sea through Sunday, with winds possibly reaching 50mph-60mph in coastal areas.

The core of the stronger winds will track northwards throughout Sunday over the region.

There is a small chance of winds exceeding this, possibly reaching severe gales along more exposed coastal regions, with winds reaching up to 65mph.

This may lead to some poor coastal conditions and transport disruption.

What to expect:

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

The Met Eireann forecast for Ulster reads:

Saturday night: A generally wet and windy night with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread and turning heavy at times, while it may briefly turn to sleet over higher ground in the south early in the night. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

Sunday: Blustery with widespread thundery showers through much of the day but more in the way of sunny spells and drier interludes developing later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.