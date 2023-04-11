Mario Kart 8 tournament to be held in Buncrana with chance to win 'huge' trophy

Nintendo Donegal, a voluntary community group, is hosting the event on July 8, in The Exchange, Castle Avenue in Buncrana and they are inviting everyone to go along on the day and take part.

Those attending the tournament will be in with a chance to win their very own impressive and ‘huge’ Mario Kart 8 trophy.

People of all ages, who own a Nintendo Switch, are encouraged to attend what will be a free event – those under 16 will just need to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

The Mario Kart 8 tournament takes place in July in the Exchange, Buncrana.

Nintendo Donegal held a similar event in 2016, which was a great success.

The event takes place between 2-4pm and there will also be a raffle on the day. People will also be invited to play their Nintendo Switches with each other.For travel advice or any other questions, see the Nintendo Donegal page on Facebook or the event page on https://www.facebook.com/events/1259547844939187/

