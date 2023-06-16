News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
Students from Ardnashee College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 78Students from Ardnashee College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 78
Students from Ardnashee College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 78

10 pictures as Derry schools take on Bake Off challenge at Ardnashee

It may have been baking outside, but things were even warmer at Ardnashee School & College on Friday as local schools turnd up the heat in a Bake Off challenge.
By George Sweeney
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

Experts from the local food sector, including representatives from Bishop’s Gate Hotel, The Exchange and Patricia’s Café were on hand to offer advice and critique as they tasted the finalists’ very fine bakes alongside fellow judge Mark Connolly from Derry City F.C.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Students from Lumen Christi College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 76

1. Students from Lumen Christi College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 76

Students from Lumen Christi College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 76 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Mark Froydenlund, The Exchange, Augusts Nett, Patricia’s Café, Shauna Froydenlund, The Exchange, Mark Connolly, Derry City FC, Patricia Mahon, Patricia’s Café, and Marie Leighton and Caolan Chrystal, from Bishop’s Gate Hotel, were the judges at the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 81

2. Mark Froydenlund, The Exchange, Augusts Nett, Patricia’s Café, Shauna Froydenlund, The Exchange, Mark Connolly, Derry City FC, Patricia Mahon, Patricia’s Café, and Marie Leighton and Caolan Chrystal, from Bishop’s Gate Hotel, were the judges at the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 81

Mark Froydenlund, The Exchange, Augusts Nett, Patricia’s Café, Shauna Froydenlund, The Exchange, Mark Connolly, Derry City FC, Patricia Mahon, Patricia’s Café, and Marie Leighton and Caolan Chrystal, from Bishop’s Gate Hotel, were the judges at the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 81 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Judges sample discuss cakes entered for the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 83

3. Judges sample discuss cakes entered for the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 83

Judges sample discuss cakes entered for the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 83 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Students from Lisneal College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 79

4. Students from Lisneal College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 79

Students from Lisneal College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 79 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DerryCollegeGate Hotel