10 pictures as Derry schools take on Bake Off challenge at Ardnashee

It may have been baking outside, but things were even warmer at Ardnashee School & College on Friday as local schools turnd up the heat in a Bake Off challenge.
Experts from the local food sector, including representatives from Bishop’s Gate Hotel, The Exchange and Patricia’s Café were on hand to offer advice and critique as they tasted the finalists’ very fine bakes alongside fellow judge Mark Connolly from Derry City F.C.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Students from Lumen Christi College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 76
2. Mark Froydenlund, The Exchange, Augusts Nett, Patricia’s Café, Shauna Froydenlund, The Exchange, Mark Connolly, Derry City FC, Patricia Mahon, Patricia’s Café, and Marie Leighton and Caolan Chrystal, from Bishop’s Gate Hotel, were the judges at the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 81
3. Judges sample discuss cakes entered for the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 83
4. Students from Lisneal College who took part in the Derry School Bake Off held in Ardnashee College and School on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 79
