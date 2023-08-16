11 photographs of Greater Shantallow Area Partnership/Ethos Family Support Hub’s Picnic in the Park Fun Day

A fantastic turnout in great sunshine greeted the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership/Ethos Family Support Hub’s Picnic in the Park Fun Day at the Playtrail, Belmont on Friday last with the city and district’s Mayor showing her support.

The event saw families join in storytelling, face painting, family picnics, a drumming circle and even the fantastic Parky The Magician weaved his tricks to the enjoyment of children and parents alike.

One of the main attractions was ‘Bugs and Beasties’ which saw the children interact with many animals, including snakes, squirrels, lizards, rats, rabbits and hedgehogs.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue joined in the many activities with the many families in attendance and even sat in on the Fairy’s Storytelling in the middle of the Playtrail, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Friday’s event was funded by Save The Children’s ‘Summer of Play’ and organised by staff of Greater Shantallow Area Partnership. Joining the families were the charity’s funders Peter McKinney and Emmet Norris, who were delighted to see so many activities for all ages to enjoy.

Speaking at Friday’s event, Mr. McKinney said: “We are really delighted to support such a great event organised by Ethos Family Support hub and funded through summer of play. We believe that all children and families should get the opportunity to play.”

Marty Daly, ETHOS Family Support Hub Co-ordinator said he was also very happy with the day’s activities.

"Obviously we are dependent on the weather being good and we were blessed today. The families enjoyed the hive of activities on offer and I was amazed how well our magic show went with the fantastic Parky.

"The children also loved the animals, especially getting to hold and feed them. A big thank you also to our Mayor, Patricia Logue for taking time out to visit and chat to all those in attendance.

"Not forgetting our funders for supporting today’s event, a big gratitude to Save the Children and Emmet for his continuing support. We hope to run many similar events in the coming months and look forward to more successes in the near future.”

Magician Parky having fun with some of the parents and children at Friday's Fun Day.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at Friday's Greater Shantallow Area Partnership/Ethos Family Support Hub's Family Fun Day at the Playtrail, Belmont on Friday morning. Included back from left are Tina Doolin, GSAP, Marty Daly, Ethos Hub Co-Ordinator, Peter McKinney, Save the Children, Emmett Norris, Save The Children, Ruth Carr, Ethos Family Support Worker and Rose McCrossan, GSAP Community Development Manager.

The Mayor, Patricia Logue joins in the storytelling during Friday's GSAP/Ethos Family Fun Day at Belmont's Playtrail.