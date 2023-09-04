11 photographs of Year 8 pupils starting their secondary level education at Oakgrove Integrated College

Oakgrove Integrated College has welcomed a new influx of Year 8 pupils to the school.
Here is a selection of photographs of some of the new students who began their secondary level education last week.
1. Aimee-Lee Peake and her mum Danielle pictured during her first day at Oakgrove Integrated College on Friday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
Aimee-Lee Peake and her mum Danielle pictured during her first day at Oakgrove Integrated College on Friday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Bethany Hamilton pictured with proud dad Stephen, as she starts her new school at Oakgrove on Friday last.
Bethany Hamilton pictured with proud dad Stephen, as she starts her new school at Oakgrove on Friday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Year 8 student Charlie Morrison and his mum Amanda pictured on Friday morning.
Year 8 student Charlie Morrison and his mum Amanda pictured on Friday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Year 8 student Callum Taggart-Trainor and his dad Kevin pictured on Friday morning at Oakgrove Integrated College.
Year 8 student Callum Taggart-Trainor and his dad Kevin pictured on Friday morning at Oakgrove Integrated College. Photo: Jim McCafferty