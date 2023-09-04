News you can trust since 1772
Oakgrove Integrated College's new Vice Principal Kellie-Marie Martin, on left, welcoming some of the new starts and their mums to the school on Friday morning.
Oakgrove Integrated College's new Vice Principal Kellie-Marie Martin, on left, welcoming some of the new starts and their mums to the school on Friday morning.

11 photographs of Year 8 pupils starting their secondary level education at Oakgrove Integrated College

Oakgrove Integrated College has welcomed a new influx of Year 8 pupils to the school.
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Here is a selection of photographs of some of the new students who began their secondary level education last week.

Aimee-Lee Peake and her mum Danielle pictured during her first day at Oakgrove Integrated College on Friday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Bethany Hamilton pictured with proud dad Stephen, as she starts her new school at Oakgrove on Friday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Year 8 student Charlie Morrison and his mum Amanda pictured on Friday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Year 8 student Callum Taggart-Trainor and his dad Kevin pictured on Friday morning at Oakgrove Integrated College. Photo: Jim McCafferty

