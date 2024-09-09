11 photos from the Foyle College prizegiving in Derry

Photos by Martin McKeown Photography.
1. Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal of Foyle College and Guest of Honour, former pupil Dr. Matt Nicholl pictured with Year 11 and 12 Special Prize Winners. Seated from left are, Grace Kelly, Prize for Digital Technology, Sam Reilly, Eakin Cup for Business Studies and Samawiyah Munieb, Londonderry High School Old Girls’ Association Cup for Academic Excellence. Standing from left are, Mateo Louden, (Spoken French), Esther Lawther, (Further Maths), A’Jay Campbell, (Drama and Business Studies), Clara McHugh, (Hospitality), and Olivia Devine, (History, Art Subjects and Science)
Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal of Foyle College and Guest of Honour, former pupil Dr. Matt Nicholl pictured with Year 11 and 12 Special Prize Winners. Seated from left are, Grace Kelly, Prize for Digital Technology, Sam Reilly, Eakin Cup for Business Studies and Samawiyah Munieb, Londonderry High School Old Girls’ Association Cup for Academic Excellence. Standing from left are, Mateo Louden, (Spoken French), Esther Lawther, (Further Maths), A’Jay Campbell, (Drama and Business Studies), Clara McHugh, (Hospitality), and Olivia Devine, (History, Art Subjects and Science). Photo: Martin McKeown
2. Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal of Foyle College and Guest of Honour, former pupil Dr. Matt Nicholl pictured with Year 13 Special Prize winners, Cameron Nawn, (Business Studies), Annabel Thomas King, (Spanish). Standing, Lily Craig, (ICT), Emer Afram, (Arts Subjects), Archdeacon Robert Miller, Chair Board of Governors, Erin McGarrigle. (Science Subjects) and Anna Doherty, (Academic Excellence).
Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal of Foyle College and Guest of Honour, former pupil Dr. Matt Nicholl pictured with Year 13 Special Prize winners, Cameron Nawn, (Business Studies), Annabel Thomas King, (Spanish). Standing, Lily Craig, (ICT), Emer Afram, (Arts Subjects), Archdeacon Robert Miller, Chair Board of Governors, Erin McGarrigle. (Science Subjects) and Anna Doherty, (Academic Excellence). Photo: Martin McKeown
3. Amy Louden pictured as she received the Margaret Cousins Silver Salver from Dr. Munro with Foyle College Principal, Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Foyle College Principal and Dr. Matt Nicholl, Guest Speaker.
Amy Louden pictured as she received the Margaret Cousins Silver Salver from Dr. Munro with Foyle College Principal, Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Foyle College Principal and Dr. Matt Nicholl, Guest Speaker. Photo: Martin McKeown
4. Foyle College Year 14 Social Prize awardees, Seated from left are, Robbie Patterson, (Academic Excellence and Science), Clara Bradley, (Design and Technology), Aayush Tetali, (Chada Bursary for Student going forward to Medical School). Standing from left, Katrina Knox who presented the Knox Perpetual Cup for Debating to Hussain Bedair and Rueben Carroll-Sharkey, Ruben also received the WM Lynn Bursary for Geology, Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal and Archdeacon Robert Miller, Chair of the Board of Governors and Guest of Honour Dr. Matt Nicholl.
Foyle College Year 14 Social Prize awardees, Seated from left are, Robbie Patterson, (Academic Excellence and Science), Clara Bradley, (Design and Technology), Aayush Tetali, (Chada Bursary for Student going forward to Medical School). Standing from left, Katrina Knox who presented the Knox Perpetual Cup for Debating to Hussain Bedair and Rueben Carroll-Sharkey, Ruben also received the WM Lynn Bursary for Geology, Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal and Archdeacon Robert Miller, Chair of the Board of Governors and Guest of Honour Dr. Matt Nicholl. Photo: Martin McKeown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.