11 photos from the Foyle College prizegiving in Derry

Foyle College Year 14 Social Prize awardees, Seated from left are, Robbie Patterson, (Academic Excellence and Science), Clara Bradley, (Design and Technology), Aayush Tetali, (Chada Bursary for Student going forward to Medical School). Standing from left, Katrina Knox who presented the Knox Perpetual Cup for Debating to Hussain Bedair and Rueben Carroll-Sharkey, Ruben also received the WM Lynn Bursary for Geology, Mrs Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal and Archdeacon Robert Miller, Chair of the Board of Governors and Guest of Honour Dr. Matt Nicholl. Photo: Martin McKeown