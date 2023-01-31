We are reeling back the years to two decades ago. It’s January 2003 and it’s awards time for the students at the Bishop Street school.
Some of the students featured were also making history as they were among the first ever to enrol at the Derry grammar school on Bishop Street following its establishment in 1997.
Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Lumen Christi Intermediate Netball team who won the Sports Team of the Year ppictured with their coach Mrs Deery. (1001JB20)
2. Year 12 prizewinners pictured at the Lumen Christi College Senior prizegiving. Seated are Emmet Dorrian, Kieran Doherty and Catriona Rawdon, while standing are Laura Gormely, Niall O'Neill, Caoimhe Doherty, Patrick Gough, Claire Gillen and Colleen McDaid. (1001JB224)
3. Michelle McLaughlin and David Zammitt who achieved 1st and 2nd place in NI in their GCSE Irish exams pictured receiving their awards from Marian Machett, Chief Inspector DENI. Also in photo is Mrs Bronagh O'Hare. (1001JB29)
4. Young Enterprise Award receipients "Fashion Police" pictured receiving their award from Miss Scullion at the Lumen Chrisit College Senior Prizegiving. (1001JB25)
