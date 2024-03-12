11 pictures of Derry children getting into gardening as new polytunnel opens at their school

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Pupils Ollie, Catherine and Cody hard at work planting in their new polytunnel.
Pupils Ollie, Catherine and Cody hard at work planting in their new polytunnel. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Hollybush pupils hard at work in their new polytunnel last week.
Hollybush pupils hard at work in their new polytunnel last week. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Mr. Feargal Friel, Acting Principal working in the garden area with pupils Luca, Ora and Ollie.
Mr. Feargal Friel, Acting Principal working in the garden area with pupils Luca, Ora and Ollie. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Hollybush pupil Liam hard at work.
Hollybush pupil Liam hard at work. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography