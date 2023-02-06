News you can trust since 1772
Steelstown pupil Eoin pictured with his big brother and granny and granda Morrison.

11 pictures of grannies and grandas going back to school with their grandchildren at Steelstown Primary

Proud grannies and grandas went back to school with their grandchildren at Steelstown Primary School recently.

By Jim McCafferty
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:43pm

Here is a selection of photographs that were taken by Jim McCafferty.

1. The Steelstown School Choir performing on Grandparents' Day at the school, under choirmistress Mrs. Rochelle O’Donnell.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. Michael, mum and grandmother Donna pictured on Wednesday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Mrs. Siobhan Gillen, Principal, Steelstown PS, pictured on Wednesday morning with some of the grandparents who attended the ‘Grandparents To School Day’. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Nursery pupil Marcus pictured with his mum and grannies on Wednesday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

