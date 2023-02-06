11 pictures of grannies and grandas going back to school with their grandchildren at Steelstown Primary

Proud grannies and grandas went back to school with their grandchildren at Steelstown Primary School recently.
Here is a selection of photographs that were taken by Jim McCafferty.
1. The Steelstown School Choir performing on Grandparents' Day at the school, under choirmistress Mrs. Rochelle O’Donnell.
2. Michael, mum and grandmother Donna pictured on Wednesday.
3. Mrs. Siobhan Gillen, Principal, Steelstown PS, pictured on Wednesday morning with some of the grandparents who attended the ‘Grandparents To School Day’. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Nursery pupil Marcus pictured with his mum and grannies on Wednesday.
