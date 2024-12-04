12 great pictures as teachers get grips with No Dig gardening in Derry

Sixteen educators, from both primary and secondary schools, took part in the full day programme which included classroom and outdoor instruction under the guidance of Sharon Mc Master, Community Growing and Outreach Manager, Natural World Products and Biruk Sahle, ‘No Dig’ educator. Also in attendance was Gareth Lamrock, Field Officer, Eco Schools NI.

Those gathered were given in instruction on how to grow food more sustainably in school gardens, making use of potential areas to develop crops and understand soil and best calendar times for planting.

‘No dig gardening’ is a low cost set up using cardboard, woodchip and compost to create growing spaces. This method adds carbon back to the soil and improves the soils health over time, while not disturbing the intricate web of life in the soil.

Speaking after Friday’s event, Sharon McMaster said she was delighted with the turnout and hoped everyone went away with a better understanding of what they can achieve in their school gardens.

“We had teaching staff from numerous schools throughout Northern Ireland and it was great to see a mixture from both primary and secondary levels. I would like to thank my colleague Biruk and also Gareth Lamrock for their assistance on the day; also a special mention to Hollybush Primary School and their Principal, Mr. Feargal Friel for the use of their premises and gardens.

“This is the first of a number of similar programmes we will be putting out in 2025 across schools in Northern Ireland.”

Natural World Products are the sponsors of Eco Schools Northern Ireland in the Derry and Strabane District for the second year running.

They produce peat free compost from recycling organics and their community outreach department delivers horticultural workshops across the north.

