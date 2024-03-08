12 photographs of the North West Regional College Open Day at Strand Road

Here is a selection of photographs of would-be students getting a taste of campus life.
1. Megan Henderson and Katie McKinley pictured giving a live performance at NWRC's Open Day at Strand Road campus.
Megan Henderson and Katie McKinley pictured giving a live performance at NWRC's Open Day at Strand Road campus. Photo: NWRC
2. St Patrick's and St Brigid's College Student Aidan Healy finds out more about Music and Performing Arts courses at NWRC's Open Day.
St Patrick's and St Brigid's College Student Aidan Healy finds out more about Music and Performing Arts courses at NWRC's Open Day. Photo: NWRC
3. Students performing in the Foyle Theatre at part of Open Day at Strand Road campus.
Students performing in the Foyle Theatre at part of Open Day at Strand Road campus. Photo: NWRC
4. Performers at NWRC's showcase during Open Day at Strand Road campus.
Performers at NWRC's showcase during Open Day at Strand Road campus. Photo: NWRC