12 photographs of the North West Regional College Open Day at Strand Road

Prospective pupils got a look at the comprehensive educational and career options available at the North West Regional College (NWRC) during its recent Open Day at Strand Road.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:32 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 10:32 GMT

Here is a selection of photographs of would-be students getting a taste of campus life.

For more information or to apply for courses visit: https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/

Megan Henderson and Katie McKinley pictured giving a live performance at NWRC's Open Day at Strand Road campus. Photo: NWRC

St Patrick's and St Brigid's College Student Aidan Healy finds out more about Music and Performing Arts courses at NWRC's Open Day. Photo: NWRC

Students performing in the Foyle Theatre at part of Open Day at Strand Road campus. Photo: NWRC

Performers at NWRC's showcase during Open Day at Strand Road campus. Photo: NWRC

