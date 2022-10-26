The Mayor visited the school and talked to the students as part of the event, which was the start of a year-long celebration for the staff and pupils. The Mayor was welcomed by school principal Mrs Michelle Ramsey, who gave a tour of the school. Mayor Duffy also heard from the pupils and welcomed some of them to the Mayor’s Parlour.
1. Mayor visits the Model PS
SCHOOL TOUR. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy is given a tour of the Model Primary School by Michelle Ramsey, Principal and Daisy Mules, Board of Governors, during her visit.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Mayor visits the Model PS
Children taking part in The Engage Programme with their teacher Miss Kathryn Green pose for a photograph with the Mayor, Sandra Duffy during her visit. Included on right is Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Mayor visits the Model PS
Primary 6 pupil Maame explains some of her traditions and cultures to the Mayor during her visit to Model PS this week.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Mayor visits the Model PS
Model PS pupil Anna performing on stage at the Model PS during the Mayor’s visit on Monday.
Photo: Jim McCafferty