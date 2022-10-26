News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A section of the Primary 5 pupils performing on stage for the Mayor, Sandra Duffy during her visit this week to the Model PS.

12 pictures of the Model kicking off 160th celebrations

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy kicked off the Model Primary School’s 160th celebrations this week.

By Jim McCafferty
4 minutes ago

The Mayor visited the school and talked to the students as part of the event, which was the start of a year-long celebration for the staff and pupils. The Mayor was welcomed by school principal Mrs Michelle Ramsey, who gave a tour of the school. Mayor Duffy also heard from the pupils and welcomed some of them to the Mayor’s Parlour.

1. Mayor visits the Model PS

SCHOOL TOUR. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy is given a tour of the Model Primary School by Michelle Ramsey, Principal and Daisy Mules, Board of Governors, during her visit.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales

2. Mayor visits the Model PS

Children taking part in The Engage Programme with their teacher Miss Kathryn Green pose for a photograph with the Mayor, Sandra Duffy during her visit. Included on right is Mrs. Michelle Ramsey, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales

3. Mayor visits the Model PS

Primary 6 pupil Maame explains some of her traditions and cultures to the Mayor during her visit to Model PS this week.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales

4. Mayor visits the Model PS

Model PS pupil Anna performing on stage at the Model PS during the Mayor’s visit on Monday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
MayorSandra DuffyDerry City
Next Page
Page 1 of 3