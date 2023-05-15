13 action shots as Hollybush Primary School hold annual 5K in Derry

Hollybush Primary School in Culmore have held their annual 5k Run Challenge for parents, grandparents, the board of governors, teachers and indeed, pupils to take part in raising funds for the school. Well done to all the participants.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
Runners from Hollybush PS cross country team lead the way down Culmore Road in Friday’s School Run Challenge. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Terry Og Crossan leads a group of jubilant parents along the home straight on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Legendary local runner and netball coach Roisin Lynch still manages to share a joke after completing 5km on Friday. On left is Hollybush governor Denis O’Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Some of the young runners from the cross country team pictured before Friday’s Run Challenge. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography