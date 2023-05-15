News you can trust since 1772
The legend that is Roisin Lynch pictured with the Hollybush Cross Country team on Friday. (Photos: jim McCafferty Photography)The legend that is Roisin Lynch pictured with the Hollybush Cross Country team on Friday. (Photos: jim McCafferty Photography)
13 action shots as Hollybush Primary School hold annual 5K in Derry

Hollybush Primary School in Culmore have held their annual 5k Run Challenge for parents, grandparents, the board of governors, teachers and indeed, pupils to take part in raising funds for the school. Well done to all the participants.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 15th May 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:18 BST

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Runners from Hollybush PS cross country team lead the way down Culmore Road in Friday’s School Run Challenge. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Terry Og Crossan leads a group of jubilant parents along the home straight on Friday.

Legendary local runner and netball coach Roisin Lynch still manages to share a joke after completing 5km on Friday. On left is Hollybush governor Denis O’Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the young runners from the cross country team pictured before Friday’s Run Challenge.

