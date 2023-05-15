The legend that is Roisin Lynch pictured with the Hollybush Cross Country team on Friday. (Photos: jim McCafferty Photography)

13 action shots as Hollybush Primary School hold annual 5K in Derry

Hollybush Primary School in Culmore have held their annual 5k Run Challenge for parents, grandparents, the board of governors, teachers and indeed, pupils to take part in raising funds for the school. Well done to all the participants.