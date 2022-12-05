News you can trust since 1772
Pupils from Good Shepherd Primary School enjoy the fun at the St Cecilia’s College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 84

13 fun photos of Santa's little helpers at Christmas workshops in Derry college

Santa’s helpers were out in force at St Cecilia’s College on Friday as primary school pupils from across the city turned their hands to all things festive at the Christmas workshops.

By George Sweeney
6 hours ago

Photographs by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia’s College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 83

Pupils from St Patrick's Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia's College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 83

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Pupils from St Brigid’s Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia’s College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 86

Pupils from St Brigid's Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia's College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 86

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Pupils from St John’s Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia’s College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 91

Pupils from St John's Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia's College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 91

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Pupils from Drumahoe Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia’s College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 95

Pupils from Drumahoe Primary School pictured at the St Cecilia's College Christmas Workshop on Friday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 95

Photo: George Sweeney

Derry