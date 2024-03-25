The Steelstown Primary School P7 cast of Cinderella Rockerfella, who performed at the school on Thursday night las to a packed audience. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)The Steelstown Primary School P7 cast of Cinderella Rockerfella, who performed at the school on Thursday night las to a packed audience. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
13 great pictures as Derry primary school stages Cinderella Rockerfella

There was a full house as families gathered to watch the talented Primary 7 pupils from Steelstown Primay School put on a 'Cinderella Rockerfella' show recently at the school.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:07 GMT

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

One of the many magnificent scenes from the Steelstown PS P7 show 'Cinderella Rockerfella.'

Tuned in on stage are Leon, Daniel, Clodagh, Allie, Aoife and Zoe on Thursday night at Steelstown Primary School.

Teaser (aka Ava Easom), a crowd favourite.

The energetic George McCarron as 'Buttons' on stage at Steelstown's PS production of 'Cinderella Rockerfella.'

