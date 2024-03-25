13 great pictures as Derry primary school stages Cinderella Rockerfella

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. One of the many magnificent scenes from the Steelstown PS P7 show 'Cinderella Rockerfella.'
One of the many magnificent scenes from the Steelstown PS P7 show 'Cinderella Rockerfella.' Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Tuned in on stage are Leon, Daniel, Clodagh, Allie, Aoife and Zoe on Thursday night at Steelstown Primary School.
Tuned in on stage are Leon, Daniel, Clodagh, Allie, Aoife and Zoe on Thursday night at Steelstown Primary School. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Teaser (aka Ava Easom), a crowd favourite.
Teaser (aka Ava Easom), a crowd favourite. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. The energetic George McCarron as 'Buttons' on stage at Steelstown's PS production of 'Cinderella Rockerfella.'
The energetic George McCarron as 'Buttons' on stage at Steelstown's PS production of 'Cinderella Rockerfella.' Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography