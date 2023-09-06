13 photographs of Primary 1s on their first day of school at St. Eugene’s Primary School

There were smiles and new beginnings at Derry’s historic St. Eugene’s Primary School this week as a new intake of Primary 1s got their feet under desks for the first time.
Here is a selection of photographs of the Primary Ones on their first days at school.
1. The Primary 1 class at St. Eugene's Primary School pictured on Tuesday. At back from left are Miss McGuinness, classroom assistant, Miss McNutt, teacher, Miss Parker, classroom assistant and Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. A big beaming smile from Oisin as he gets his photo taken.
3. NEW PRIMARY ONES!. . . . .The intake of Primary 1 pupils at St. Eugene's Primary School pictured this week with their teacher Miss McNutt and classroom assistant Miss McGuinness. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Primary 1 pupil Michelle hard at play on Tuesday at St. Eugene's PS.
