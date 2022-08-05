Some of the attendance at the launch of the Derry Journal 250 exhibition at Ulster University Magee on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 049

13 photos from the launch of Derry Journal exhibition at Ulster University Magee

The Derry Journal 250th anniversary exhibition has now opened at Ulster University’s Magee campus beside the library off Northland Road.

By George Sweeney
Friday, 5th August 2022, 4:56 pm

The free to visit exhibition will run for the next three weeks at the Derry campus and is open to all to drop by with refreshment facilities available.

Dr Jim Roddy, Mayor Sandra Duffy and Derry Journal editor Brendan McDaid pictured at the launch of the Derry Journal 250 exhibition at Ulster University Magee on Frday afternoon . Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 045

Some of the attendance at the launch of the Derry Journal 250 exhibition at Ulster University Magee on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 046

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, speaking at the launch of the Derry Journal 250 exhibition at Ulster University Magee on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 048

Bishop of Derry, the Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown and Derry Journal editor Brendan McDaid pictured at the launch of the Derry Journal 250 exhibition at Ulster University Magee on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 057

