Young soccer players at the Hillcrest Trust and Irish Street Youth and Community Association’s Waterside Shared Village Summer Scheme at the An Chroí Community Hub on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2230GS – 022

13 photos from Waterside Shared Village Summer Scheme in Derry

Over 240 children took part in the recently completed The Waterside Shared Village Summer Scheme, which involved children from the communities of Irish Street and Top of the Hill coming together for a special programme of activities, fun and friendship.

By George Sweeney
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:54 am

This four-week programme was delivered at Hillcrest Trust An Chroí Community Hub in Top of the Hill and at Irish Street Youth & Community Association.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. DER - WATERSIDE SHARED VILLAGE SUMMER SCHEME

Children enjoy the sunshine and activities at the Hillcrest Trust and Irish Street Youth and Community Association’s Waterside Shared Village Summer Scheme at the An Chroí Community Hub on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2230GS – 016

Photo Sales

2. DER - WATERSIDE SHARED VILLAGE SUMMER SCHEME

Having a nice time at the Hillcrest Trust and Irish Street Youth and Community Association’s Waterside Shared Village Summer Scheme at the An Chroí Community Hub on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2230GS – 017

Photo Sales

3. DER - WATERSIDE SHARED VILLAGE SUMMER SCHEME

Ready to start the Bumper Cars at the Hillcrest Trust and Irish Street Youth and Community Association’s Waterside Shared Village Summer Scheme at the An Chroí Community Hub on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2230GS – 018

Photo Sales

4. DER - WATERSIDE SHARED VILLAGE SUMMER SCHEME

There were lots of activities for children at the Hillcrest Trust and Irish Street Youth and Community Association’s Waterside Shared Village Summer Scheme at the An Chroí Community Hub on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2230GS – 019

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 4