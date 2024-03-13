13 pictures from World Book Day at Steelstown Primary School in Derry

There were all sorts of familiar characters turning up for school on World Book Day recently at Steelstown Primary School in the city.
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 13th Mar 2024, 14:07 GMT

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Mrs. O'Hara's Primary 5 class celebrate World Book Day.

Mrs O Doherty and her class taking some time to share their favourite books during World Book Day at Steelstown PS.

Primary 1 teacher Mrs. O'Donnell reading a story to some of her pupils during World Book Day at the school.

Mrs Doorish and Primary 1 pupils getting into character for World Book Day at Steelstown PS.

