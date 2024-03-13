Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Mrs. O'Hara's Primary 5 class celebrate World Book Day.
Mrs. O'Hara's Primary 5 class celebrate World Book Day. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Mrs O Doherty and her class taking some time to share their favourite books during World Book Day at Steelstown PS.
Mrs O Doherty and her class taking some time to share their favourite books during World Book Day at Steelstown PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Primary 1 teacher Mrs. O'Donnell reading a story to some of her pupils during World Book Day at the school.
Primary 1 teacher Mrs. O'Donnell reading a story to some of her pupils during World Book Day at the school. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Mrs Doorish and Primary 1 pupils getting into character for World Book Day at Steelstown PS.
Mrs Doorish and Primary 1 pupils getting into character for World Book Day at Steelstown PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography