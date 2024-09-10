14 great pictures from Derry schools formals back in the year 2000

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:17 BST
It was the dawn of the new millennium and here are some of the fresh faced young students gathered for their formals at St Mary’s and Clondermot High Schools.

Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.

Front, from left, are Louise Barr, Clare Wright, Orla Meenan, Julie Wright and Christine Bradley. Back, from left, are Adrian Donnelly, Kavin Coyle, Jonathan Ferguson, Michael Wilson and Mark Loughrey. (14/11/CD23) : Students attending the St Mary's Formal back in the year 2000.

Young attendees at the Clondermot High School school formal back in 2000.

Young attendees at the Clondermot High School school formal back in 2000.

Young attendees at the Clondermot High School school formal back in 2000.

