Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Front, from left, are Louise Barr, Clare Wright, Orla Meenan, Julie Wright and Christine Bradley. Back, from left, are Adrian Donnelly, Kavin Coyle, Jonathan Ferguson, Michael Wilson and Mark Loughrey. (14/11/CD23)
Front, from left, are Louise Barr, Clare Wright, Orla Meenan, Julie Wright and Christine Bradley. Back, from left, are Adrian Donnelly, Kavin Coyle, Jonathan Ferguson, Michael Wilson and Mark Loughrey. (14/11/CD23)
: Students attending the St Mary's Formal back in the year 2000. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Clondermot High School Formal (5).jpg
Young attendees at the Clondermot High School school formal back in 2000. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Clondermot High School Formal (2).jpg
Young attendees at the Clondermot High School school formal back in 2000. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Clondermot High School Formal (7).jpg
Young attendees at the Clondermot High School school formal back in 2000. Photo: Derry Journal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.