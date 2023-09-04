There were new beginnings at Thornhill College as the famous Derry grammar school welcomed a new cohort of Year 8 students.
Sharon Mallett, Principal, and her staff were on hand to welcome the class of 2023/24 and their families to the school on Thursday.
Here is a selection of photographs of the girls who began their secondary level education last week.
1. One of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week.
One of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week. Photo: Supplied.
2. Some of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week.
Some of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week. Photo: Supplied
3. One of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week.
One of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week. Photo: Supplied
4. One of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week.
One of the new Year 8 pupils who began their secondary education at Thornhill College last week. Photo: Supplied