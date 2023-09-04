News you can trust since 1772
14 photographs of Year 8 pupils starting their secondary level education at Thornhill College

There were new beginnings at Thornhill College as the famous Derry grammar school welcomed a new cohort of Year 8 students.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST

Sharon Mallett, Principal, and her staff were on hand to welcome the class of 2023/24 and their families to the school on Thursday.

Here is a selection of photographs of the girls who began their secondary level education last week.

