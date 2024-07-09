16 brilliant photographs from Lumen Christi College’s annual junior prizegiving

The students’ academic, sporting and extra-curricular endeavours were celebrated in the company of parents and staff at the school’s annual junior-prize-giving.
Here is a selection of photographs captured by photographer Stephen Latimer.
1. Year 9 Pupil of the Year nominees pictured with Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) and Mrs Léan McShane (Senior Teacher).
2. Grace O’Kane and Jack McGee receiving the Year 9 Pupil of the Year Award from Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3) and Dr Marie Ferris (Principal).
3. Students who achieved First in Subject Awards with Mr Michael Kerlin (Senior Teacher), Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), Dr Marie Ferris (Principal), Mrs Léan Mc Shane (Senior Teacher) and Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3)
4. Jonah Kelly and Sarah McCauley receiving the Year 10 Pupil of the Year Award from Dr Marie Ferris (Principal) and Mrs Suzanne Deery (Head of Key Stage 3).
