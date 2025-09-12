16 brilliant photographs from Thornhill College GCSE Prize-Giving in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 16:09 BST
Pupils and staff at Thornhill College have celebrated the outstanding achievements of students at its annual GCSE prize-giving ceremony.

Dr. Nicole Gormley, an alumni of the Derry grammar school, was guest speaker.

She delivered an inspiring address to last year’s Year 12 students.

Top Performing Students at GCSE. Front Row: Holly Gallagher-Barr, Leah Giboney, Shara Jackson. Back Row: Tegan Jennings, Aimee Kerr, Grace Logue, Mrs G. O’Donnell (Head of Year 12), Rachel McColgan, Eamiar McCormick

Top Performing Students at GCSE. Front Row: Holly Gallagher-Barr, Leah Giboney, Shara Jackson. Back Row: Tegan Jennings, Aimee Kerr, Grace Logue, Mrs G. O’Donnell (Head of Year 12), Rachel McColgan, Eamiar McCormick Photo: Supplied

Top Performing Students at GCSE. Front Row: Kate Cassidy, Mia Bo Cheung, Olivia Crossan. Back Row: Emma Doherty, Niamh Donnelly, Mrs F. Kearney (Head of Middle School), Hannah Drinan, Ria Gallagher.

Top Performing Students at GCSE. Front Row: Kate Cassidy, Mia Bo Cheung, Olivia Crossan. Back Row: Emma Doherty, Niamh Donnelly, Mrs F. Kearney (Head of Middle School), Hannah Drinan, Ria Gallagher. Photo: Supplied

Top Performing Students at GCSE. Front Row: Sadhbh McNulty, Nora O’Connell, Jewel Saji. Back Row: Anna Thames, Mrs F. Kearney (Head of Middle School), Kate Strawbridge, Grace Shiels

Top Performing Students at GCSE. Front Row: Sadhbh McNulty, Nora O’Connell, Jewel Saji. Back Row: Anna Thames, Mrs F. Kearney (Head of Middle School), Kate Strawbridge, Grace Shiels Photo: Supplied

Award Winners for Dedication. Front Row: Roxsana Mazdai, Ms Alicia McWilliams (Senior Teacher), Sophie Melarkey. Back Row: Oonagh O’Neill, Shannon Condren, Lauren Smyth, Ria Gallagher, Grace McBride

Award Winners for Dedication. Front Row: Roxsana Mazdai, Ms Alicia McWilliams (Senior Teacher), Sophie Melarkey. Back Row: Oonagh O’Neill, Shannon Condren, Lauren Smyth, Ria Gallagher, Grace McBride Photo: Supplied

