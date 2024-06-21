The St. Brigid's Primary School Choir who performed at the school's 50th Anniversary Mass on Wednesday last.The St. Brigid's Primary School Choir who performed at the school's 50th Anniversary Mass on Wednesday last.
16 brilliant photographs of St. Brigid's Primary School's 50th Anniversary celebrations

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:06 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
Bishop Dónal McKeown officiated at the St. Brigid's Primary School's 50th Anniversary Mass Celebration in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill on Wednesday last.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Parish of St. Brigid's and of the local primary school.

Pupils, parents, staff and parishioners were joined by dignitaries for the celebrations.

A section of the staff at St. Brigid's Primary School pictured last Wednesday.

The staff of St. Brigid's Primary School pictured at last Wednesday's 50th Anniversary Celebrations in the school.

A number of the past staff members of St. Brigid's Primary School who attended last Wednesday's 50th Anniversary Mass pictured back at the school for refreshments.

Ms. Mary McCallion, Principal pictured with some of the dignitaries and past staff members during last Wednesday's Mass.

