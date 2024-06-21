16 brilliant photographs of St. Brigid's Primary School's 50th Anniversary celebrations

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Parish of St. Brigid's and of the local primary school.
Pupils, parents, staff and parishioners were joined by dignitaries for the celebrations.
1. A section of the staff at St. Brigid's Primary School pictured last Wednesday.
A section of the staff at St. Brigid's Primary School pictured last Wednesday.Photo: JMcC
2. The staff of St. Brigid's Primary School pictured at last Wednesday's 50th Anniversary Celebrations in the school.
The staff of St. Brigid's Primary School pictured at last Wednesday's 50th Anniversary Celebrations in the school.Photo: JMcC
3. A number of the past staff members of St. Brigid's Primary School who attended last Wednesday's 50th Anniversary Mass pictured back at the school for refreshments.
A number of the past staff members of St. Brigid's Primary School who attended last Wednesday's 50th Anniversary Mass pictured back at the school for refreshments.Photo: JMcC
4. Ms. Mary McCallion, Principal pictured with some of the dignitaries and past staff members during last Wednesday's Mass.
Ms. Mary McCallion, Principal pictured with some of the dignitaries and past staff members during last Wednesday's Mass.Photo: JMcC