16 brilliant photographs of works by NWRC art students from Derry and Limavady campuses

Fantastic pieces of art were put on display following months of hard work.
The NWRC said it was very proud of all the young artists for their efforts throughout the year.
Here is a selection of photographs from the exhibition.
1. Martin McKeown
Sinead McGarrigle who won the NWRC award for Commitment and Studentship for Level 5 HND in Textiles. : . Photo: Martin McKeown : NWRC
2. Martin McKeown
Sinead McGarrigle, Dearbhla McColgan, Gaenor Speer, Curriculum Manager at NWRC, Ellie Logue and Michella Gallagher at the NWRC Art & Design showcase. : . Photo: Martin McKeown : NWRC
3. Martin McKeown
Ellen McDevitt, Emily McMinn, Curriculum Manager, NWRC Gaenor Speer, Attracta Winters, Pearl Evans and Aoife Harvey, lecturer, pictured at the NWRC end of year Art & Design showcase. : . Photo: Martin McKeown : NWRC
4. Martin McKeown
Yolande Shannon pictured at NWRC's end of year showcase for Art & Design at Strand Road campus. : . Photo: Martin McKeown : NWRC
