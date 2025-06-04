16 brilliant photographs of works by NWRC art students from Derry and Limavady campuses

Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
Talented art students from the North West Regional College’s Strand Road and Limavady campuses recently showed off their work in a brilliant end-of-year exhibition.

Fantastic pieces of art were put on display following months of hard work.

The NWRC said it was very proud of all the young artists for their efforts throughout the year.

Here is a selection of photographs from the exhibition.

Sinead McGarrigle who won the NWRC award for Commitment and Studentship for Level 5 HND in Textiles. : .

1. Martin McKeown

Sinead McGarrigle who won the NWRC award for Commitment and Studentship for Level 5 HND in Textiles.

Sinead McGarrigle, Dearbhla McColgan, Gaenor Speer, Curriculum Manager at NWRC, Ellie Logue and Michella Gallagher at the NWRC Art & Design showcase. : .

2. Martin McKeown

Sinead McGarrigle, Dearbhla McColgan, Gaenor Speer, Curriculum Manager at NWRC, Ellie Logue and Michella Gallagher at the NWRC Art & Design showcase.

Ellen McDevitt, Emily McMinn, Curriculum Manager, NWRC Gaenor Speer, Attracta Winters, Pearl Evans and Aoife Harvey, lecturer, pictured at the NWRC end of year Art & Design showcase. : .

3. Martin McKeown

Ellen McDevitt, Emily McMinn, Curriculum Manager, NWRC Gaenor Speer, Attracta Winters, Pearl Evans and Aoife Harvey, lecturer, pictured at the NWRC end of year Art & Design showcase.

Yolande Shannon pictured at NWRC's end of year showcase for Art & Design at Strand Road campus. : .

4. Martin McKeown

Yolande Shannon pictured at NWRC's end of year showcase for Art & Design at Strand Road campus.

