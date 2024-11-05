16 lovely photos as Barra Best predicts bright future ahead at NWRC Higher Education and Access Graduations

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 12:37 BST
Congratulations to all those whose success was celebrated at the recent North West Regional College Higher Education and Access Graduations, with special guest, popular weather presenter Barra Best.

Photos by Martin McKeown, courtesy of North West Regional College.

Andrena Moore pictured at her graduation from NWRC with husband William and sons Jensen and Dawson. They are pictured with Barra Best.

The Level 5 Sports Massage class at NWRC celebrate their graduation.

Hannah Gormey pictured at the NWRC graduation with mum Mary, dad Tom, Barra Best and Dara.

Chelsea Daly celebrates her graduation from North West Regional College with a Foundation Degree in Health and Social Care.

