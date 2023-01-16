Young pupils preparing to make the transition from primary to secondary school recently got a VIP tour of St. Joseph’s Boys’ School during its annual open day.
The prospective pupils met teachers, staff and current pupils at the Creggan institution and got a broad overview of everything the school has to offer.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event.
1. Students from St. Joseph’s Boys' School Music Department entertaining prospective pupils and their parents during Open Day on Friday.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. P7 pupils from Our Lady of Fatima PS enjoying some science fun on Friday.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Mrs. Lagan, Head of RE, pictured with some prospective pupils on Friday.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Fun in identifying rock samples for these prospective pupils at St. Joseph’s.
Photo: Jim McCafferty