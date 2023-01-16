News you can trust since 1772
A pupil from St. Oliver Plunkett attempting a science experiment at St. Joseph’s Boys' School on Friday.

16 pictures of St. Joseph’s Boys’ School open day

Young pupils preparing to make the transition from primary to secondary school recently got a VIP tour of St. Joseph’s Boys’ School during its annual open day.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 12:18pm

The prospective pupils met teachers, staff and current pupils at the Creggan institution and got a broad overview of everything the school has to offer.

Here is a selection of photographs from the event.

1. Students from St. Joseph’s Boys' School Music Department entertaining prospective pupils and their parents during Open Day on Friday.

Students from St. Joseph’s Boys School Music Department entertaining prospective pupils and their parents during Open Day on Friday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. P7 pupils from Our Lady of Fatima PS enjoying some science fun on Friday.

P7 pupils from Our Lady of Fatima PS enjoying some science fun on Friday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. Mrs. Lagan, Head of RE, pictured with some prospective pupils on Friday.

Mrs. Lagan, Head of RE, pictured with some prospective pupils on Friday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Fun in identifying rock samples for these prospective pupils at St. Joseph’s.

Fun in identifying rock samples for these prospective pupils at St. Joseph’s.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

