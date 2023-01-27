Take a look and see if you recognise anyone from among the well turned out pupils and staff pictured at Scoil Mhuire Buncrana's 5th Year Social back in January 2003.We came across these great images in the Derry Journal archive and we share them here in the hope of bringing back some great memories. Don’t forget to share and tag anyone else you know who was there 20 years ago at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
1. Front, from left, are Janine Joyce, Rosaleen McLaughlin, Francina Baldrick, Caroline Doherty and Christina McConologue. Back, from left, are Mark McGeehan, Gary McGeehan, Paul Crawford, Shaun Sharkey and James Molloy. (1401C01)
2. Seated, from left, are Maria Callaghan, Elizabeth O'Donnell, Lean O'Brien, Samantha Furey and Cheryl Rainey. Standing, from left, are Garry Hegarty, Emmet Dunphy, Noel O'Donnell, Ronan McGrory and Dermot Quigley. (1401C04)
3. Seated, from left, are Aine McGuinness, Amanda Hegarty, Emma Coyle, Patricia Boyle and Jane McCarter. Standing, from left, are Brendan Harrigan, Gerard Porter, Enda McDermott, Patrick Doherty and Barry Robinson. (1401C03)
4. Front, from left, are Cathy Doherty, Leonie Durnin, Elaine Doherty, Roisin Coyle and Caroline Donaghey. Back, from left, are James Doherty, Liam McCarron, Mark Porter, Keelan Mallon and Eoghan Farren. (1401C05)
