17 great pictures of St Joseph's pupils clattered on the Colour Run for autism acceptance in Derry

Autism Acceptance Week 2023 was celebrated at St. Joseph’s Boys School recently with a rainbow of colour as over 150 boys took part in a ‘Colour Run’ around the school grounds.

By Jim McCafferty
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

The school’s Year 8, 9 and 10 boys donned white sports t-shirts that bore no resemblance to that colour after completing the course which included running, crawling and being pelted with a rainbow of colourful dust as they made their way to the finish line.

Speaking after Wednesday’s event, organiser Fiona Page said it was a wonderful fun way to mark the occasion.

School Principal, Ciara Deane said: “At St Joseph's Boys' School, inclusivity is at the heart of all we do and we recognise and celebrate that every child is unique, a reflection of our school motto 'Achievement for all'. Our building hosts two Autism Specific Classrooms: one at Key Stage 3 and one at Key Stage 4, so as a school community, we feel it's so important to raise awareness of Autism with our pupils, ensuring that our pupils understand and celebrate Autism in equal measure.”

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography (Please note: Not for resale here).

ABSOLUTELY CLATTERED!. . . .Some of the students making their way around the Colour Run course at St. Joseph’s Boys School.

ABSOLUTELY CLATTERED!. . . .Some of the students making their way around the Colour Run course at St. Joseph’s Boys School. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Year 14 pupils ‘The Colour Crew’ who volunteered to throw the paint.

Year 14 pupils ‘The Colour Crew’ who volunteered to throw the paint. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Mrs Hagan (teacher) and Year 8 student Corey O'Hagan share a joke at last week’s Colour Run. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mrs Hagan (teacher) and Year 8 student Corey O'Hagan share a joke at last week’s Colour Run. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Some of the senior pupils having fun at the Colour Run.

Some of the senior pupils having fun at the Colour Run. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

