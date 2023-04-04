The school’s Year 8, 9 and 10 boys donned white sports t-shirts that bore no resemblance to that colour after completing the course which included running, crawling and being pelted with a rainbow of colourful dust as they made their way to the finish line.

School Principal, Ciara Deane said: “At St Joseph's Boys' School, inclusivity is at the heart of all we do and we recognise and celebrate that every child is unique, a reflection of our school motto 'Achievement for all'. Our building hosts two Autism Specific Classrooms: one at Key Stage 3 and one at Key Stage 4, so as a school community, we feel it's so important to raise awareness of Autism with our pupils, ensuring that our pupils understand and celebrate Autism in equal measure.”