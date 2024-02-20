1 . Third World Shop.jpg

Richard Moore and Shauna O’Neill from Derry-based international development charity Children in Crossfire visited the Third World Shop in Maghera on Friday to thank them for their latest £1,000 donation. The shop has been supporting Children in Crossfire’s annual Advent Appeal for several years. 2023’s campaign focused on providing education, healthcare and nutrition for thousands of young children in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and the Third World Shop’s kind donation will help towards that goal. Pictured with Richard Moore and Shauna O’Neill are four of the shop’s volunteers; Ann Bradley, Bernie McErlean, Marian O'Kane and Josephine Breen. Photo: Children in Crossfire