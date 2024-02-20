Richard Moore and Shauna O’Neill from Derry-based international development charity Children in Crossfire visited the Third World Shop in Maghera on Friday to thank them for their latest £1,000 donation. The shop has been supporting Children in Crossfire’s annual Advent Appeal for several years. 2023’s campaign focused on providing education, healthcare and nutrition for thousands of young children in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and the Third World Shop’s kind donation will help towards that goal. Pictured with Richard Moore and Shauna O’Neill are four of the shop’s volunteers; Ann Bradley, Bernie McErlean, Marian O'Kane and Josephine Breen. Photo: Children in Crossfire
In memory of Cathy - Peter Meehan (Cathy’s Brother) and Paddy McGonigle (Brother-in-law) presenting a cheque for £1400 to June McAuley, Foyle Hospice, proceeds from a Last Man Standing Competition held in memory of Cathy McGonigle. Photo: Foyle Hospice
The eagerly awaited Derry Girls Experience has been officially unveiled by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue in the city’s Tower Museum. The event was attended by the original Derry Girls who provided the inspiration for the characters in the hit TV show and actress Jamie Lee O’Donnell who brought the role of Michelle to life. The exhibition contains props, clothes and recreated sets which will be familiar to fans across the world. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.07.23 Photo: Martin McKeown
1st 2nd 3rd Derry Saint Mary's Scouts Creggan who won 1st place in the cooking competition held in Carndonagh recently. The Cub section won Second place missing out by only one point. Photo: Scouts Creggan