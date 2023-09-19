18 photographs from the 2023 Lumen Christi College Senior Prize-giving

Another outstanding set of results achieved by Lumen Christi College pupils were celebrated at the school’s senior prize-giving recently.
Pupils, staff and parents gathered at the acclaimed Bishop Street grammar school to recognise GCSE and A2 level pupils for their academic and extra-curricular achievements over the past two years.
1. Excellence in A2 Results: Some of the 91 pupils who achieved 3 A grades or more in their A2 Examinations with Mrs Brónach O’Hare (Vice Principal), Mr Conor Mc Kinney (Guest Speaker), Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal), Mrs Edel Moore (Chairperson, Board of Governors), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher).
2. Senior Club of the Year (School Show) received on behalf of the cast by Lucie McElhinney & Andrew Flanagan. Also pictured Mr Mark Bradley (Head of Music) & Mrs Leona Peace (Co-ordinator of Drama).
3. Pupils who received 1st Place in Subject at A2 Level pictured with Heads of Department, Ms Lorraine Griffin (School Leadership Team), Dr Marie Ferris (Vice Principal), Mrs Jacinta Bradley (Board of Governors), Dr Michael Gormley (Senior Teacher).
4. Year 11 Pupil of the Year, Paddy Doherty & Year 12 Pupil of the Year, Fianaid Neill. Also pictured Mrs Siobhan McCauley (Principal) & Mr Conor Mc Kinney (Guest Speaker).
