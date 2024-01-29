The day started with a Mass celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and was followed by refreshments and a tour of the school with their favourite grandchildren.

The school’s choir also provided some wonderful entertainment in the assembly hall and the children got to show some of the work they’ve completed throughout the year.

Principal Mrs. Catherine Doorish said she was delighted to see such a huge turnout at both the Mass and afterwards back at the school.

"This is a truly wonderful day celebrated in our school calendar and the children just love to see their grandparents coming through the doors.

"Indeed, we give thanks for our grandparents, for all that they do for us and with us, for all that they teach us; for the love we share with them and, most importantly, for being the face of God’s love to us always.

"A huge thank you to everyone who made it such a special day at Steelstown Primary School and Nursery and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

Primary 4 pupil Max presents Granny Michelle with a beautiful certificate. On left is Mrs. Catherine Doorish, Principal.

Steelstown Vice Principal Mrs. O'Neill welcoming Eimear and Evangeline's grandparents to the school.

Mia and her granny pose for a picture at Steelstown PS 'Grandparents to School Day.