News you can trust since 1772
Hi Mum! It's Orlaith. . . .P1 pupil Orlaith at Sacred Heart calls home during play on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Hi Mum! It's Orlaith. . . .P1 pupil Orlaith at Sacred Heart calls home during play on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Hi Mum! It's Orlaith. . . .P1 pupil Orlaith at Sacred Heart calls home during play on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

18 photographs of Primary 1s settling in at Sacred Heart Primary School

The new intake of Primary Ones at the Sacred Heart Primary School are settling in rightly on the Trench Road.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST

There were lots of smiles when a photographer called into Mrs. McLaughlin’s and Mrs. Hegarty’s classes to capture some pictures of the P1s as they took their first steps on their school journey.

Tiernan shows Mrs. McLaughlin his creation during P1 play at Sacred Heart PS.

1. Tiernan shows Mrs. McLaughlin his creation during P1 play at Sacred Heart PS.

Tiernan shows Mrs. McLaughlin his creation during P1 play at Sacred Heart PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Children from Mrs. McLaughlin's P1 class enjoying play activities at Sacred Heart PS.

2. Children from Mrs. McLaughlin's P1 class enjoying play activities at Sacred Heart PS.

Children from Mrs. McLaughlin's P1 class enjoying play activities at Sacred Heart PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Primary 1 pupil Sophie smiles for the camera at Sacred Heart PS this week.

3. Primary 1 pupil Sophie smiles for the camera at Sacred Heart PS this week.

Primary 1 pupil Sophie smiles for the camera at Sacred Heart PS this week. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Mrs. McLaughlin, P1 teacher pictured with pupils Clodagh and Miya on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Mrs. McLaughlin, P1 teacher pictured with pupils Clodagh and Miya on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mrs. McLaughlin, P1 teacher pictured with pupils Clodagh and Miya on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:McLaughlin