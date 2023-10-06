18 photographs of Primary 1s settling in at Sacred Heart Primary School

The new intake of Primary Ones at the Sacred Heart Primary School are settling in rightly on the Trench Road.
There were lots of smiles when a photographer called into Mrs. McLaughlin’s and Mrs. Hegarty’s classes to capture some pictures of the P1s as they took their first steps on their school journey.
Tiernan shows Mrs. McLaughlin his creation during P1 play at Sacred Heart PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Children from Mrs. McLaughlin's P1 class enjoying play activities at Sacred Heart PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Primary 1 pupil Sophie smiles for the camera at Sacred Heart PS this week. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Mrs. McLaughlin, P1 teacher pictured with pupils Clodagh and Miya on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty