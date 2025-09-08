Well done to all the pupils for their hard work and excellent results.
1. Year 12 Prizewinners at Foyle College on Friday last. Front from left, Caitlin Wright, Mrs. Claire Robinson, teacher and Muhammad Marzouk. Back from left, Joe Quigg, Jodie Spence, Mrs. Brown, Ellie McGarrigle and Eli Ewan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Group pictured at the Annual Foyle College Prizegiving on Thursday evening last. Seated from left, Markus Smith, The Knox Perpetual Cup for Debating, Archdeacon Robert Miller, Chair of the Board of Governors, Mrs. Deirdre McLaughlin, Principal, Professor Mark Taylor, Guest of Honour, and the Mayor Ruairi McHugh. Back from left, Lucy Thompson, The Richard MacCombe Cup for Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme, Calum McMonagle, The Steven & Simon Cassidy Memorial Cup for ICT, Leah Gallagher, The Mina Holmes Christie Prize for Academic Excellence and The Merchant Taylors' Prize for Science, Marianne McCartney, The W M Lynn Bursary for Geology, Alex Patterson, Dr Kanchan Chada Bursary for the student going forward to Medical School, and Gemma Crawford, Attendance Award (14 years). (Photos: Keith Moore/Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: KEITH MOORE : Keith Moore
3. Year 12 Subject Prize Winners at Foyle College on Friday last pictured receiving their awards from teachers Mr. Duffy and Mr. Gallagher.
4. Year 13 Subject Prize Winners at Foyle College on Friday last with teachers Mrs. O’Connell and Mr Quigley. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
